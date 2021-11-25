Some attendees at Pattaya music festival advised to get COVID antigen test
Anyone who watched the Pattaya music festival on November 12th and 13th by staying outside the event zone without wearing a face mask has been advised, by Chonburi provincial health office, to get a COVID-19 rapid antigen test quickly, after several such people have been found infected.
The organisers set the event zone’s maximum capacity to 500 and everyone who entered had to show proof that they were fully inoculated and had tested negative for the virus within the previous 72 hours. They were also required to wear face masks all the time and have body a temperature under 37.5oC.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
