November 25, 2021

Some attendees at Pattaya music festival advised to get COVID antigen test

9 hours ago TN
A concert in Bangkok, Thailand

A concert in Thailand. Photo: คุณเอก.




Anyone who watched the Pattaya music festival on November 12th and 13th by staying outside the event zone without wearing a face mask has been advised, by Chonburi provincial health office, to get a COVID-19 rapid antigen test quickly, after several such people have been found infected.

The organisers set the event zone’s maximum capacity to 500 and everyone who entered had to show proof that they were fully inoculated and had tested negative for the virus within the previous 72 hours. They were also required to wear face masks all the time and have body a temperature under 37.5oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Display device on Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya Walking Street business owners hold meeting, request opening plan before New Year’s Eve

2 days ago TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Chonburi tourism council president says Pattaya ‘very quiet’ for foreign tourism

6 days ago TN
Bangkok Bank office in Silom

Robber armed with fake gun bags B600,000 in Chon Buri

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A concert in Bangkok, Thailand

Some attendees at Pattaya music festival advised to get COVID antigen test

9 hours ago TN
Lalisa Manoban (Blackpink)

Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban Tests Positive for COVID-19

9 hours ago TN
The Grand Palace in Bangkok

Royalists seek to expel Amnesty Thailand

9 hours ago TN
CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok

Eateries Defy Booze Control at Well-known Shopping Center In Pathumwan

9 hours ago TN
Tuk tuk in front a temple in BKK

Tourism ministry to improve tourism businesses’ adaptability while retaining Thai identity

9 hours ago TN