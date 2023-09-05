Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Injured by Gunshot After Argument in Phuket
A Tuk Tuk taxi driver has sustained injuries by gunshot after an argument with another Tuk Tuk taxi driver in Patong.
Phuket Tuk-Tuk Drivers Revolt: ‘Reverse the Patong One-Way!’
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident after midnight on Sunday (September 3rd) on the Ratch Uthit 200 Pi Road. They arrived at the scene to find three bullet cartridges on the ground nearby. Two bullet holes were also found on the Tuk Tuk taxi.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express