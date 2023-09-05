Son Held for Allegedly Beating French Father to Death in Bangkok

Bangkok at night with lightning.

Bangkok at night with lightning. Photo: Nik Cyclist.

A 19-year-old Thai man was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly hammering his French father to death.

Famous French Motorbike Racer Injured After Motorbike Crash in Phuket

Pol Lt. Col Prasert Chan-aksorn, deputy chief at the Klong Tan Police Station, led police to arrest the 19-year-old man only identified as Paul at a condominium in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok on Monday, September 4th, following the death of his 52-year-old French father.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

