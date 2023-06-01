Two Illegal Nightclubs Raided in Kathu for Allegedly Opening Late and Allowing Minors Entry

TN June 1, 2023 0
Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.




Two illegal nightclubs were raided in Kathu for allegedly opening over the legal closing times and allowing minors to enter the venue.

Pattaya nightclub faces closure after police raid

Officials from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) led by Mr. Narong Thipsiri and Kathu Police raided two nightclubs ‘Ratree Club’ and ‘Maha Nakhon Phuket’ at 3:30 A.M. on Thursday (June 1st) in the early morning. Both nightclubs are located at the Kathu Intersection.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket

Phuket’s Crime-Free Project Nabs Over 1,000 Foreigners for Visa Overstay

TN June 1, 2023 0
Cars parked on Patong Beach, Phuket

Australian Man Fined 10,000 Baht and Pays 40,000 Baht for Damages After Road Rage Incident in Phuket

TN June 1, 2023 0
Storm approaching Coral Island in Phuket

Small Boats in Phuket Banned From Going Into The Sea

TN May 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The logo for iTV (Thailand.

Move Forward Party’s Pita Limjaroenrat case could force new poll

TN June 1, 2023 0
Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok

Bank of Thailand Raises Key Interest Rate

TN June 1, 2023 0
Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket

Phuket’s Crime-Free Project Nabs Over 1,000 Foreigners for Visa Overstay

TN June 1, 2023 0
Cars parked on Patong Beach, Phuket

Australian Man Fined 10,000 Baht and Pays 40,000 Baht for Damages After Road Rage Incident in Phuket

TN June 1, 2023 0
Thai ambulance

3 Myanmar migrants and Thai driver killed in a car accident in Ayutthaya

TN June 1, 2023 0