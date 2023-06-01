Two Illegal Nightclubs Raided in Kathu for Allegedly Opening Late and Allowing Minors Entry









Two illegal nightclubs were raided in Kathu for allegedly opening over the legal closing times and allowing minors to enter the venue.

Officials from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) led by Mr. Narong Thipsiri and Kathu Police raided two nightclubs ‘Ratree Club’ and ‘Maha Nakhon Phuket’ at 3:30 A.M. on Thursday (June 1st) in the early morning. Both nightclubs are located at the Kathu Intersection.

