3 Myanmar migrants and Thai driver killed in a car accident in Ayutthaya

TN June 1, 2023 0
Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance at night. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.




Three undocumented migrant workers from Myanmar and the Thai driver of a pickup truck died and six other workers were injured when their vehicle flipped over and caught fire, as the driver tried to evade arrest.

Illegal migrants caught on western border in Kanchanaburi

The tragic incident took place on the Asian Highway in Chiang Rak Noi sub-district in Ayutthaya province late on Wednesday night.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



