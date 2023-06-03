3 Myanmar migrants and Thai driver killed in a car accident in Ayutthaya









Three undocumented migrant workers from Myanmar and the Thai driver of a pickup truck died and six other workers were injured when their vehicle flipped over and caught fire, as the driver tried to evade arrest.

The tragic incident took place on the Asian Highway in Chiang Rak Noi sub-district in Ayutthaya province late on Wednesday night.

By Thai PBS World

