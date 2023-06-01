South Korean Man Arrested in Sattahip for Allegedly Being Involved with Illegal Drug Networks

TN June 1, 2023 0
Khao Chi Chan or Buddha Hill, is a famous tourist attraction located in Sattahip

Khao Chi Chan or Buddha Hill, is a famous tourist attraction located in Sattahip, South Pattaya, , Chon Buri province. Photo: Pexels.




A wanted South Korean suspect was arrested in Sattahip for allegedly being involved in major illegal drugs.

South Korean Tourist Arrested in Bangkok with Crystal Meth

Immigration Deputy Commander Major General Pantana Nuchanart told the press on Wednesday (May 31st) that a man identified only as MR. KIM, 26, a South Korean national, was a wanted suspect in his own country.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Cambodian Boat Worker Bottles Friend in Sattahip

TN May 29, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Pattaya Tourist Police Inspect Beach to Prevent Prostitution

TN May 28, 2023 0
Thai policeman in Pattaya

Foreigner Dressed Like Police Officer Attacks Chinese Driver in Pattaya

TN May 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The logo for iTV (Thailand.

Move Forward Party’s Pita Limjaroenrat case could force new poll

TN June 1, 2023 0
Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok

Bank of Thailand Raises Key Interest Rate

TN June 1, 2023 0
Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket

Phuket’s Crime-Free Project Nabs Over 1,000 Foreigners for Visa Overstay

TN June 1, 2023 0
Cars parked on Patong Beach, Phuket

Australian Man Fined 10,000 Baht and Pays 40,000 Baht for Damages After Road Rage Incident in Phuket

TN June 1, 2023 0
Thai ambulance

3 Myanmar migrants and Thai driver killed in a car accident in Ayutthaya

TN June 1, 2023 0