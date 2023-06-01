South Korean Man Arrested in Sattahip for Allegedly Being Involved with Illegal Drug Networks
A wanted South Korean suspect was arrested in Sattahip for allegedly being involved in major illegal drugs.
South Korean Tourist Arrested in Bangkok with Crystal Meth
Immigration Deputy Commander Major General Pantana Nuchanart told the press on Wednesday (May 31st) that a man identified only as MR. KIM, 26, a South Korean national, was a wanted suspect in his own country.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
