Thai Armed Forces Military Reform in Progress









BANGKOK, June 1 (TNA) – The Defence Council has acknowledged progress of a reform plan for the armed forces to reduce the budget and the personnel, said Col Jittanat Punnotok a deputy spokesman for the Defence Ministry.

The reform plan is aimed to enhance efficiency through streamlining and modernizing. For example, under the plan, reinforcements of the 7th Infantry Division and the 3rd Cavalry Division will be scrapped and the number of paramilitary personnel in the three southern border provinces will be cut by 1,656, which can save the budget of 600 million baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

