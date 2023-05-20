South Korean Tourist Arrested in Bangkok with Crystal Meth









Bangkok Police collaborated with South Korean law enforcement to arrest a Korean man for smuggling crystal meth from Thailand into his home country.

On May 19th, anti-drug police officers in Bangkok rounded up a foreign drug suspect, Mr. Cheon Yoon Bae of South Korean nationality, on suspicion of smuggling crystal methamphetamine from Thailand to South Korea between 2021 – 2022.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

