South Korean Tourist Arrested in Bangkok with Crystal Meth

TN May 20, 2023 0
Sukhumvit Soi 3/1 in Bangkok

Sukhumvit Soi 3/1 in Watthana, Bangkok. Photo: Aimaimyi.




Bangkok Police collaborated with South Korean law enforcement to arrest a Korean man for smuggling crystal meth from Thailand into his home country.

12 arrests, 650kg crystal meth seized in Saraburi

On May 19th, anti-drug police officers in Bangkok rounded up a foreign drug suspect, Mr. Cheon Yoon Bae of South Korean nationality, on suspicion of smuggling crystal methamphetamine from Thailand to South Korea between 2021 – 2022.

By Goongnang Suksawat
