South Korean Tourist Arrested in Bangkok with Crystal Meth
Bangkok Police collaborated with South Korean law enforcement to arrest a Korean man for smuggling crystal meth from Thailand into his home country.
On May 19th, anti-drug police officers in Bangkok rounded up a foreign drug suspect, Mr. Cheon Yoon Bae of South Korean nationality, on suspicion of smuggling crystal methamphetamine from Thailand to South Korea between 2021 – 2022.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
