12 arrests, 650kg crystal meth seized in Saraburi









Police arrested 12 suspects and seized 650 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine after stopping a convoy of three trucks for a search in Saraburi province on Sunday.

Huge Haul of Meth Pills, Crystal Meth Seized in Lampang

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner, said on Monday the action followed a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs would be delivered from the Northeast to Bangkok during the May 4-7 long holiday by a convoy of three vehicles.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





