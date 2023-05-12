12 arrests, 650kg crystal meth seized in Saraburi

TN May 8, 2023 0
Old Hino truck in Thailand

Old Hino truck in Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Police arrested 12 suspects and seized 650 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine after stopping a convoy of three trucks for a search in Saraburi province on Sunday.

Huge Haul of Meth Pills, Crystal Meth Seized in Lampang

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner, said on Monday the action followed a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs would be delivered from the Northeast to Bangkok during the May 4-7 long holiday by a convoy of three vehicles.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Summer Storms Warned in Upper Thailand

TN April 24, 2023 0
A storm in Thailand.

Girl killed by falling tree in Phrae as storms hit northern provinces on Friday

TN April 22, 2023 0
AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen

Helicopteres Used to Fight Forest Fires in Nakhon Nayok

TN April 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island

Russian Rider Dies after a Motorbike Crash in Kata, Phuket

TN May 8, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Pattaya Woman Allegedly Steals Almost One-Million-Baht Rolex from British Tourist

TN May 8, 2023 0
Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Revenue Dept Dismisses Rumors of Departure Tax Reintroduction

TN May 8, 2023 0
Royal City Avenue Bangkok. Bangkok's most unique concert venue, nightclub & BeatGarden.

RCA in Bangkok Could Fade Away Due to Expired Lease Contract

TN May 8, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign.

Thousands of People Welcome Prayuth Chan-ocha at Election Rally in Phuket

TN May 8, 2023 0