Former Monk Detained on Charges of Embezzling Temple Donations in Nakhon Ratchasima

Donation box at Si Phum in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Donation box at a temple in Thailand. Photo: Daibo Taku.




BANGKOK, May 8 (TNA) – The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has sought detention of a former monk charged with embazzling more than 180 million baht from donations to the temple in Nakhon Ratchasima where he was based.

Ex-Con Accused of Stealing Temple Donations

Mr.Khom, formerly known as Phra Ajarn Khom, a famous monk and meditation teacher, 38 was arrested along with two suspects, his sister Juthathip, 35 and Mr Wutthipa or Phra Mor, 38.

The police opposed their bail requests for fear that they would flee or temper with evidence.

