Thai Government Considering International Departure Tax

TN May 7, 2023 0

Thai Government Launches Public Opinion Poll on Departure Tax.

Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Piqsels.




On the website of the Thai Revenue Department, a public hearing questionnaire has been launched to gather public opinion on a government departure tax of 1,000 baht.

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

The questionnaire says the new levy will help prevent locals from spending too much aboard. The hearing will range from May 3rd to 17th, aiming to assess a possible impact of the tax.

According to the questionnaire, Thai citizens and foreign permanent residents would be required to pay a departure tax of 1,000 baht for air travel and 500 baht for land and sea travel. This aims to generate extra revenue for the government and prevent Thai people from spending excessively overseas, according to the poll. It also aims to reduce the country’s trade deficit.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Shingha Drinking Soda and Pepsi in Thailand.

Dangerous heat levels expected in five areas on Sunday

TN May 7, 2023 0
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

Coup fears: Minority government idea alarms

TN May 6, 2023 0
Thailand News Breaking News

Thailand’s north and north-east warned of summer storms next week

TN May 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Thai Government Considering International Departure Tax

TN May 7, 2023 0
Bangkok's Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, also known as Don Muang Tollway.

1 dies, 4 cars damaged as concrete falls from elevated expressway in Bangkok

TN May 7, 2023 0
Shingha Drinking Soda and Pepsi in Thailand.

Dangerous heat levels expected in five areas on Sunday

TN May 7, 2023 0
Parked motorcycles on the street

Ukrainian Arrested for Illegally Working in Koh Phangan

TN May 7, 2023 0
Reticulated Python (Broghammerus reticulatus) in Khao Yai.

Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten

TN May 7, 2023 0