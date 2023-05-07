Thai Government Considering International Departure Tax









On the website of the Thai Revenue Department, a public hearing questionnaire has been launched to gather public opinion on a government departure tax of 1,000 baht.

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

The questionnaire says the new levy will help prevent locals from spending too much aboard. The hearing will range from May 3rd to 17th, aiming to assess a possible impact of the tax.

According to the questionnaire, Thai citizens and foreign permanent residents would be required to pay a departure tax of 1,000 baht for air travel and 500 baht for land and sea travel. This aims to generate extra revenue for the government and prevent Thai people from spending excessively overseas, according to the poll. It also aims to reduce the country’s trade deficit.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





