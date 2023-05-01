1 dies, 4 cars damaged as concrete falls from elevated expressway in Bangkok

TN May 7, 2023 0
Bangkok's Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, also known as Don Muang Tollway.

Bangkok's Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, also known as Don Muang Tollway. Photo: Terence Ong.




A construction worker was crushed to death and four cars were damaged this afternoon (Sunday) when a huge concrete slab fell from the Rama II elevated expressway, which is under construction.

Elderly Benz driver charged in fatal expressway crash

No details of the victim were available at the time of this report.

One driver, Phuriwat Peng-ampai, said that, as he was approaching the accident at about 4.30pm, he heard something moving above, then a huge concrete slab gradually tilted and fell onto the road surface.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



