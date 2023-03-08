Huge Haul of Meth Pills, Crystal Meth Seized in Lampang









LAMPANG, March 7 (TNA) – The police seized three milllion methamphetamine pills and almost 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth, also known as ice in two drug cases, said Pol Lt Piya Tavichai, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5.

On March 2, local police intercepted two million methamphetamine pills, 297 kg of “ice” and 20 kg of ketamine at a checkpoint in Lampang’s Mae Prik district and arrested two suspects, who used a pick-up truck to transport the illegal drugs from Chiang Rai, heading to the central region.

