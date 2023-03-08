One dead, another seriously injured in Samut Sakhon plane crash









The president of the Friends Flying Club in Samut Sakhon province died and his companion suffered serious injuries when their two-seater plane crashed into a tree before plunging into a shrimp pond in Mueang district this morning (Wednesday).

The deceased man has been identified as 55-year-old “Prakit” and the other person as a 45-year-old female known as “Saeng”. She was rushed to Samut Sakhon Hospital by EMTs.

By Thai PBS World

