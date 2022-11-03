Child protection chief in Samut Sakhon accused of assault and illegal use of child labour









The Secretary-General of the Child Protection Foundation in Thailand’s Samut Sakhon Province, Montri Sinthaweechai, aka “Khru Yun”, reported to the Amphawa district police today (Thursday), to acknowledge charges of assault and illegal use of child labour.

Montri was accompanied by his wife, their son and Kaewsan Atibodhi, president of the Child Protection Foundation, as well as Panus Tassaneeyanon, a former member of the Constitution drafting committee, acting as Montri’s advisor.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

