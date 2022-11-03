Police, Bangkok reveal security measures for APEC Leaders’ Week

Thai Riot police take the area at front of UN Building in Bangkok. Photo: Adirach Toumlamoon. CC BY 4.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – It is now less than two weeks before the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week begins. The national police and Bangkok city hall have revealed a set of measures they will be implementing during the event.

The Royal Thai Police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have prepared a set of security and traffic control measures for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (ALEW), which will be starting on 14 November. Leaders from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are expected to convene in Bangkok for the most important APEC meetings of the year, making the ALEW one of the most important international meetings hosted by Thailand in years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

