November 3, 2022

Thailand-Australia ties strengthen

TN
Perth, the capital of Western Australia

Perth, the capital of Western Australia. Photo: RayPhotosPerth / Pixabay.




The visit of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Bangkok early this week has boosted bilateral ties with Thailand as never before. It was extremely significant, as the two countries are commemorating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and laying the future path for a more dynamic friendship and cooperation.

Wong reiterated that the longevity of the relationship reflects the breadth and depth of Thailand-Australian ties – a partnership based on mutual respect, trust and understanding.

thaipbsworld.com

Thai PBS World



