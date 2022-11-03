Thailand-Australia ties strengthen









The visit of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Bangkok early this week has boosted bilateral ties with Thailand as never before. It was extremely significant, as the two countries are commemorating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and laying the future path for a more dynamic friendship and cooperation.

Wong reiterated that the longevity of the relationship reflects the breadth and depth of Thailand-Australian ties – a partnership based on mutual respect, trust and understanding.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





