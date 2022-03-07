Boat Companions Questioned for 9 Hours on Tangmo Case
BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – Police called five speedboat companions of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong as well as singer Bo TK for additional questioning that lasted nine hours.
The questioning happened at the Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters yesterday (March 6). All of them except Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat who allegedly had to handle personal business and sought postponement.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
