March 7, 2022

Boat Companions Questioned for 9 Hours on Tangmo Case

41 mins ago TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Royal Thai Police headquarters in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Z3144228.




BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – Police called five speedboat companions of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong as well as singer Bo TK for additional questioning that lasted nine hours.

The questioning happened at the Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters yesterday (March 6). All of them except Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat who allegedly had to handle personal business and sought postponement.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Death of Thai actress Tangmo ‘an accident’

21 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit to a school

Slumping birth rate poses urgent policy challenges for Thai government

28 mins ago TN
ATM machines at Phuket Airport

Hotels in Phuket and Krabi stop accepting credit cards from Russian tourists

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rawai Beach in Phuket

Police against bail in Jimi Sandhu case

6 mins ago TN
Thai food stall

Pattaya city to allow food cart vendors near Tukcom and Wat Chai to stay open to 1:00 AM

11 mins ago TN
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Death of Thai actress Tangmo ‘an accident’

21 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit to a school

Slumping birth rate poses urgent policy challenges for Thai government

28 mins ago TN
Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Monk rescued in Kanchanaburi after 50m fall in cave

34 mins ago TN