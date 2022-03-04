‘Bo TK’ Speaks after Answering Police on Tangmo’s Death
NONTHABURI, March 4 (TNA) – Surattanawee “Bo TK” Pattaranukool said she was disappointed with the speedboat companions of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong as they distorted truth in their TV interviews.
Late last night Bo of the Triumphs Kingdom girl duo spoke to reporters after her six-hour-long interrogation with police. Earlier, she was at a boat hangar in Nonthaburi with the speedboat companions of Tangmo just after the actress had fallen overboard and drowned nearby in the Chao Phraya River. The boat had been kept there.
TNA
