Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Bang Rak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM. Photo: Chainwit.




NONTHABURI: Police have found a big cut on the thigh of late TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong who drowned in the Chao Phraya River last week and a scratch on her boat companion that was about five to seven days old.

Senior police held a press conference at Muang Nonthaburi police station on Tuesday to provide information on the progress of their investigation into the death of Tangmo, 37, last Thursday night.

