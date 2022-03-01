Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

Bang Rak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM. Photo: Chainwit.









NONTHABURI: Police have found a big cut on the thigh of late TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong who drowned in the Chao Phraya River last week and a scratch on her boat companion that was about five to seven days old.

Senior police held a press conference at Muang Nonthaburi police station on Tuesday to provide information on the progress of their investigation into the death of Tangmo, 37, last Thursday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

