March 1, 2022

Thailand will not rush to condemn Russia over Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Don

10 mins ago TN
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: kremlin.ru.




Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said today (Tuesday) that Thailand may need to fine-tune its policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it will not rush to condemn Russia, like many other countries have done, because it will not help to improve the situation.

Pointing out that condemnation is being heaped upon Russia, Don, who is also deputy prime minister, said that Thailand is monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine and may need to adjust its policy to be more tangible, while helping to in ease the situation, not just condemnation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

4 mins ago TN
Thai Police uniform

Police Open Cybercrime Center to Receive Online Complaints

13 mins ago TN
Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Daily cases may hit 100,000 by Songkran

12 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

4 mins ago TN
Vladimir Putin

Thailand will not rush to condemn Russia over Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Don

10 mins ago TN
Thai Police uniform

Police Open Cybercrime Center to Receive Online Complaints

13 mins ago TN
Nakluea in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Russian tourist beaten to death in Pattaya

37 mins ago TN
KBank ATM in Bangkok

Russian & Ukrainian tourists in Thailand beginning to face financial transaction and travel problems

42 mins ago TN