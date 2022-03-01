Thailand will not rush to condemn Russia over Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Don









Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said today (Tuesday) that Thailand may need to fine-tune its policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it will not rush to condemn Russia, like many other countries have done, because it will not help to improve the situation.

Pointing out that condemnation is being heaped upon Russia, Don, who is also deputy prime minister, said that Thailand is monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine and may need to adjust its policy to be more tangible, while helping to in ease the situation, not just condemnation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

