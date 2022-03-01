March 1, 2022

Police Open Cybercrime Center to Receive Online Complaints

13 mins ago TN
Thai Police uniform

Royal Thai Police uniform. Photo: kris krüg / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police have established a center for receiving cybercrime complaints, in conjunction with 21 banks.

National Police Commander Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between his agency, the Association of Government Financial Institutions, the Thai Bankers’ Association and 21 bank members to support the newly created center in its crime suppression efforts.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

4 mins ago TN
Vladimir Putin

Thailand will not rush to condemn Russia over Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Don

10 mins ago TN
Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Daily cases may hit 100,000 by Songkran

12 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

4 mins ago TN
Vladimir Putin

Thailand will not rush to condemn Russia over Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Don

10 mins ago TN
Thai Police uniform

Police Open Cybercrime Center to Receive Online Complaints

13 mins ago TN
Nakluea in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Russian tourist beaten to death in Pattaya

37 mins ago TN
KBank ATM in Bangkok

Russian & Ukrainian tourists in Thailand beginning to face financial transaction and travel problems

42 mins ago TN