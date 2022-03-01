Police Open Cybercrime Center to Receive Online Complaints
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police have established a center for receiving cybercrime complaints, in conjunction with 21 banks.
National Police Commander Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between his agency, the Association of Government Financial Institutions, the Thai Bankers’ Association and 21 bank members to support the newly created center in its crime suppression efforts.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
