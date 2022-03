Thirty-eight Thai evacuees from Ukraine arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport via Frankfurt on Wednesday morning and 58 others were due via Dubai around noon.

Suvarnabhumi airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said two flights were arranged to bring Thai evacuees to Thailand on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts