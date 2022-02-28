February 28, 2022

Thais evacuated from Ukraine

Kharkiv Ukraine

Kharkiv in Ukraine. Photo: Aldekein.




Forty-seven Thais arrived at the help centre in the Ukrainian city of Lviv with more on their way on Sunday, according to the Thai embassy in Warsaw, the capital of neighbouring Poland.

On its Facebook page, the embassy, which is making arrangements to evacuate Thais from a Ukraine currently under attack from Russian military forces, said 47 reached Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine on Sunday.

