Excessive levels of PM2.5 dust detected in 28 areas of Bangkok on Monday









Poor air quality has been reported in 28 areas of metropolitan Bangkok today (Monday), with the amount of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere exceeding safety limits, mainly due to stagnant air flow and an accumulation of airborne dust particles due to emissions from increased road traffic.

Bangkok’s Ma Charoen Road in Nong Khaem district topped the chart this morning with 68 microns of PM2.5 dust particles reported.

By Thai PBS World

