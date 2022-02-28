Thailand plans to attract one million Middle Eastern tourists by end of 2022
The Thai government has planned to revive tourism initially by attracting about one million tourists from the Middle East to travel to Thailand by the end of 2022, the deputy government spokesperson revealed today, February 27th.
Traisulee Traisornkul, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the government had the policy to restore the domestic economy while practically controlling the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus and preventing people from infections.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!