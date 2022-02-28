Thailand plans to attract one million Middle Eastern tourists by end of 2022









The Thai government has planned to revive tourism initially by attracting about one million tourists from the Middle East to travel to Thailand by the end of 2022, the deputy government spokesperson revealed today, February 27th.

Traisulee Traisornkul, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the government had the policy to restore the domestic economy while practically controlling the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus and preventing people from infections.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





