Pattaya waste project under fire

PATTAYA: Pattaya municipality is eyeing an unused landfill at Khao Mai Kaeo as a site for building an incinerator, but local officials overseeing the area appear reluctant to welcome this new waste management project.

The incinerator has been recently proposed as a solution to over 1,000 tonnes of daily garbage generated in Pattaya municipality, Bang Lamung and Sattahip districts, which are under the supervision of 16 local administrative bodies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST