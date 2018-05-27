Sunday, May 27, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Pattaya waste project under fire

Pattaya waste project under fire

Plastic pollution and garbage
TN Pattaya 0

PATTAYA: Pattaya municipality is eyeing an unused landfill at Khao Mai Kaeo as a site for building an incinerator, but local officials overseeing the area appear reluctant to welcome this new waste management project.

The incinerator has been recently proposed as a solution to over 1,000 tonnes of daily garbage generated in Pattaya municipality, Bang Lamung and Sattahip districts, which are under the supervision of 16 local administrative bodies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Hungarian fugitive arrested by Immigration Police

Breaking News

Thousands of flood victims continue to arrive in Pattaya

Breaking News

Miss Thailand Universe comes home

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close