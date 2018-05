Six people were killed and three others injured when a pickup truck crashed into another pickup that was changing lanes, before they were hit by a motorcycle on a Rayong road early on Saturday.

Pol Captain Charoen Dejpuang, an officer on duty at Map Ta Phut Police Station, said the accident happened at 2am on Sukhumvit Road prior to a U-turn in Tambon Map Ta Phut of Rayong’s Muang district.

Source: The Nation

By The Nation