Sunday, May 27, 2018
Woman killed by cement lorry in Phitsanulok

Cement mixer truck in Thailand
PHITSANULOK: A woman was killed after a cement lorry ran a red light at an intersection in Muang district and hit a car and her motorcycle on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Somkiat Boonmeejiew, a duty officer at a police station near Naresuan University, said the accident occurred at about 8.30am at the Nong Or intersection in tambon Thapho. A cement lorry drove past a red traffic light, hit the rear of a Honda City crossing the intersection on a green light, and ran over a motorcycle following the car.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA
BANGKOK POST

