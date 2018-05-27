Injured wild elephant found in Udon Thani

UDON THANI, 27th May 2018 (NNT) – Park rangers and veterinarians have found an injured one-tusked elephant spotted at Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary in Udon Thani province.

The elephant was found to be suffering from serious hind leg injuries. Observation cameras show the creature has been walking on its front legs and has had difficulty foraging for food. The veterinary team has given the jumbo tranquilizers followed by an intravenous drip, and pain and infection relief medications. The treatment took about an hour.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand