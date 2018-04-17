Police to hunt for killer of wild elephant

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has filed a complaint with police asking authorities to hunt the person behind the death of a wild elephant in Chon Buri.

Dusit Netmanee, the chief of Khao Yai National Park, lodged the complaint at Bo Thong police station in Bo Thong district Monday, after the 30-year-old male jumbo weighing 4 tonnes was electrocuted at a pineapple orchard on Sunday. The department posted a Facebook message with a video clip of the animal when it was still alive.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN

BANGKOK POST