Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Police to hunt for killer of wild elephant

Police to hunt for killer of wild elephant

Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has filed a complaint with police asking authorities to hunt the person behind the death of a wild elephant in Chon Buri.

Dusit Netmanee, the chief of Khao Yai National Park, lodged the complaint at Bo Thong police station in Bo Thong district Monday, after the 30-year-old male jumbo weighing 4 tonnes was electrocuted at a pineapple orchard on Sunday. The department posted a Facebook message with a video clip of the animal when it was still alive.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN
BANGKOK POST

