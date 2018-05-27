Trump Hails New Talks With North Korea; Still Sees A June 12 Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is still looking at a June 12 summit date with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, just days after the U.S. leader said he was canceling the historic meeting.

“We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea,” Trump said at the White House on May 26.

“It’s moving along very nicely. So, we’re looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn’t changed. So, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

He added that there is a “lot of good will,” and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would be “a great thing.”

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who met with Kim in a surprise summit earlier on May 26, told reporters that Washington and Pyongyang are to planning hold “practical talks” soon on the June 12 summit.

Moon said Kim reaffirmed his commitment to “complete” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to a meeting with Trump.

“[Kim] also expressed his intention to put an end to the history of war and confrontation through the success of the North-U.S. summit and to cooperate for peace and prosperity,” Moon added.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.