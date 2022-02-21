Tourism Ministry Sets Targets for Entering Saudi Markets, Attracting Visitors
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has set goals for penetrating various markets in Saudi Arabia and attracting Saudi travelers to Thailand.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn plans to bring representatives from the private sector in fields such as tourism and hospitality to attend a roadshow in the Middle Eastern kingdom.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
