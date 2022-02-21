February 21, 2022

Tourism Ministry Sets Targets for Entering Saudi Markets, Attracting Visitors

26 mins ago TN
Veiled Saudi women

Veiled Saudi women take photos in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tribes of the World / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has set goals for penetrating various markets in Saudi Arabia and attracting Saudi travelers to Thailand.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn plans to bring representatives from the private sector in fields such as tourism and hospitality to attend a roadshow in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

COVID-19 surge in Thai provinces, Korat bed shortage

11 mins ago TN
2019 Election poll station in Chon Buri

Timing of Bangkok, Pattaya admin elections to be set Monday

14 mins ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Cold weather forecast for most of Thailand until Tuesday

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

COVID-19 surge in Thai provinces, Korat bed shortage

11 mins ago TN
2019 Election poll station in Chon Buri

Timing of Bangkok, Pattaya admin elections to be set Monday

14 mins ago TN
Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Thai-Malaysian Checkpoints to Reopen in March

18 mins ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

18 mins ago TN
Veiled Saudi women

Tourism Ministry Sets Targets for Entering Saudi Markets, Attracting Visitors

26 mins ago TN