Tourism Ministry Sets Targets for Entering Saudi Markets, Attracting Visitors

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has set goals for penetrating various markets in Saudi Arabia and attracting Saudi travelers to Thailand.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn plans to bring representatives from the private sector in fields such as tourism and hospitality to attend a roadshow in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

