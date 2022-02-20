February 20, 2022

Cold weather forecast for most of Thailand until Tuesday

9 mins ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Forest restoration in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. Photo: Forru.




As a result of the arrival of a cold front from China, temperatures in Bangkok, central and eastern provinces are forecast to fall by 3-5oC and by 5-9oC in northern and north-eastern provinces until Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Temperatures will start to drop, especially in northern and north-eastern provinces, from tomorrow and continue to fall by a further 5-9oC over the following 48 hours. The average temperatures will be 14-15oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

