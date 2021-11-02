Cold season officially begins in Thailand
CHIANG MAI (NNT) – The cold season has officially begun, although a noticeable drop in temperatures is not expected to be widely felt in Thailand until November 8. Meanwhile, a sea of fog and blooming wildflowers on top of Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai await tourists, who may start visiting the national park on November 10.
The temperature on top of Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai reached a low of 10 degrees Celsius this morning (2 Nov), giving rise to a picturesque sea of fog that surrounded the Kiw Mae Pan viewpoint and the twin pagodas nearby. Wild purple flowers are now in bloom, waiting to greet tourists who will make their way up Inthanon mountain this month.
