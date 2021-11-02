November 2, 2021

Alcohol Consumption Rule Well Observed

3 hours ago TN
Fresh tender Thai coconut

Fresh tender coconut at a Thai restaurant. Photo: Yuvipanda.




BANGKOK, Nov 2 (TNA) – No one violated a restriction on alcohol consumption at eateries after such premises were allowed to sell and serve alcoholic drinks to customers, according to the national police chief.

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said that after the government allowed the sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages at eateries until 9pm every day, police and officials from concerned organizations including the Public Health Ministry inspected their operations to see if they observed the rule.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

