Thai employee of company implicated in used medical glove scandal jailed for 4 years
Thailand’s Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court has sentenced a Thai employee of the “Paddy the Room” trading company to four years in prison. The firm allegedly exported about ten million pairs of used rubber medical gloves to the United States.
According to Deputy Spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General Prayut Petchkun, the court found Pipatpon Homjanya and his employer guilty of producing and trading in substandard medical gloves and medical equipment and using the trademark of other companies without permission.
By Thai PBS World