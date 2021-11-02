Thai employee of company implicated in used medical glove scandal jailed for 4 years









Thailand’s Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court has sentenced a Thai employee of the “Paddy the Room” trading company to four years in prison. The firm allegedly exported about ten million pairs of used rubber medical gloves to the United States.

According to Deputy Spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General Prayut Petchkun, the court found Pipatpon Homjanya and his employer guilty of producing and trading in substandard medical gloves and medical equipment and using the trademark of other companies without permission.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





