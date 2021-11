A fire broke out at Chatuchak market in Bangkok on Tuesday, destroying more than 10 stalls. No casualties were reported.

The fire started around noon at the popular weekend market’s project 11 zone on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak district, said Pol Lt Col Pairat Thongdonnoi, investigation chief at Bang Sue police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts