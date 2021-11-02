Two freight ships collide in estuary of Chao Phraya River, no casualties









Two freighters loaded with cargo containers collided in the estuary of the Chao Phraya River today (Tuesday), in front of Samut Prakan provincial hall.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths, but one of the freighters, OPK3, now has a hole in its hull, about a metre long and a metre wide, which is letting in water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

