November 2, 2021

Two freight ships collide in estuary of Chao Phraya River, no casualties

4 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

The Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Mattes.




Two freighters loaded with cargo containers collided in the estuary of the Chao Phraya River today (Tuesday), in front of Samut Prakan provincial hall.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths, but one of the freighters, OPK3, now has a hole in its hull, about a metre long and a metre wide, which is letting in water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Fire engine truck

Fire hits Chatuchak market, destroying more than 10 stalls

4 hours ago TN
Protest in front of Democracy Monument to demand Prayut’s removal

Hundreds of protesters demonstrate in Bangkok calling to end lèse-majesté law

20 hours ago TN
Preventive measures at a local restaurant in Bangkok

SHA Standard Required for Bangkok Eateries Selling Liquor

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Thai employee of company implicated in used medical glove scandal jailed for 4 years

3 hours ago TN
Fresh tender Thai coconut

Alcohol Consumption Rule Well Observed

3 hours ago TN
Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai

Cold season officially begins in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Fire engine truck

Fire hits Chatuchak market, destroying more than 10 stalls

4 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Two freight ships collide in estuary of Chao Phraya River, no casualties

4 hours ago TN