November 1, 2021

Hua Hin ready to welcome tourists again

3 hours ago TN
Beach in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province

Beach in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Many businesses in Hua Hin are hoping that reopening the country might offer a glimmer of hope, while Thai tourists are unsure if welcoming foreigners again will increase the infection rate.

Director of Hua Hin Airport Apisit Ubolkomut said that he does not, however, believe they will see any foreign tourists until January. Airlines are just starting to show interest in resuming direct flights between Hua Hin and places like Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, he said, adding that no requirement for quarantine will have a positive effect on Hua Hin and nearby areas.

By Thai PBS World

