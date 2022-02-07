Unsafe PM2.5 Levels in 22 Areas of Greater Bangkok









BANGKOK, Feb 7 (TNA) – Greater Bangkok suffered unsafe fine dust in 22 areas with the worst pollution detected in Klong Sam Wa district of the capital.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) ranged from 37 to 70 micrograms per cubic meter of air in Bangkok and adjacent provinces over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold was set at 50mcg.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





