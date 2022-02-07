Unsafe PM2.5 Levels in 22 Areas of Greater Bangkok
BANGKOK, Feb 7 (TNA) – Greater Bangkok suffered unsafe fine dust in 22 areas with the worst pollution detected in Klong Sam Wa district of the capital.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) ranged from 37 to 70 micrograms per cubic meter of air in Bangkok and adjacent provinces over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold was set at 50mcg.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA
