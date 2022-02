KANCHANABURI: A 63-year-old German whose Thai wife had recently left him after 21 years together was found dead after a fire destroyed their house on Monday morning.

Police identified the dead man as U. A. He was found hanging from the wrought iron fence of the house. Earlier reports said he was hanging from a beam in the kitchen.

