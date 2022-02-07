February 7, 2022

First half-Thai crowned 53rd ‘Miss Thailand’

12 mins ago TN
MFO 2021 Miss Thailand

MFO 2021 Miss Thailand. Image: Miss Thailand Fanpage @missthailandsfanpage / Instagram.




“Manita Duangkham Farmer” became the latest Miss Thailand last night (Sunday), also becoming an ambassador for the country’s tourism and culture.

The newly-crowned Manita is a Thai-American, born and raised in Phuket, who graduated from Bangkok University in Communication Arts. The 25-year-old beauty queen is apparently the first half-Thai to win the title of Miss Thailand, which was held for the 53rd time.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

