KHON KAEN: A temple in Muang district has been closed until Feb 14 after nine more novices were diagnosed with Covid-19, raising the number of infections among monks and novices there to 15.

Earlier, six monks and novices tested positive at Wat Nong Waeng, a royal temple on Klang Muang Road in Muang district.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

