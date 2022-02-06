Khon Kaen airport reopens after Saturday night flight cancellations
KHON KAEN: Khon Kaen airport resumed service on Sunday morning after flights were cancelled on Saturday night due to a failure in the runway lighting system, airport general manager Atthaya Larpmak said on Sunday.
Pilot Officer Atthaya said that after NokAir Flight DD725 (Khon Kaen-Chiang Mai) departed at 7pm on Saturday, the airport’s air safety personnel examined the runway and other systems and found the runway lighting system had malfunctioned.
Full article: Bangkok Post
Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST