February 6, 2022

Khon Kaen airport reopens after Saturday night flight cancellations

36 mins ago TN
Thai Smile A320-232 (HS-TXN) landing at Khon Kaen Airport

Thai Smile A320-232 (HS-TXN) landing at Khon Kaen Airport. Photo: Alec Wilson. CC BY-SA 2.0.




KHON KAEN: Khon Kaen airport resumed service on Sunday morning after flights were cancelled on Saturday night due to a failure in the runway lighting system, airport general manager Atthaya Larpmak said on Sunday.

Pilot Officer Atthaya said that after NokAir Flight DD725 (Khon Kaen-Chiang Mai) departed at 7pm on Saturday, the airport’s air safety personnel examined the runway and other systems and found the runway lighting system had malfunctioned.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Colorful truck in Thailand

Disconnected trailer kills 3 in head-on collision in Chaiyaphum

2 days ago TN
Train at railway station in Thailand

Train officials killed at railway crossing during passenger train collision with trailer truck in Udon Thani

6 days ago TN
Baan Sing in the Old town of Yasothon, Thailand

3 arrested for sex trafficking of teenage girl in Yasothon

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Campaign needed to educate Thai drivers about stopping at red traffic lights

10 mins ago TN
Digital Currency, Cryptocurrency: Money Bitcoin

Thailand’s Gulf Energy to Seal Crypto Venture With Binance in Q2

22 mins ago TN
Thai Smile A320-232 (HS-TXN) landing at Khon Kaen Airport

Khon Kaen airport reopens after Saturday night flight cancellations

36 mins ago TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Alleged thief who stole 4,900 Euros in cash from Greek tourists arrested in Phuket

59 mins ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Mobile phone snatcher arrested in Sattahip after stealing a phone from a food vendor

1 day ago TN