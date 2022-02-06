Thailand’s Gulf Energy to Seal Crypto Venture With Binance in Q2
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai power producer Gulf Energy Development Pcl has said it expects to finalize a joint venture (JV) with the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, in the second quarter this year.
According to Gulf chief financial officer Yupapin Wangviwat, the JV is expected to take about six months to obtain the license for trading and then other features would follow.
