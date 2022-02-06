February 6, 2022

Campaign needed to educate Thai drivers about stopping at red traffic lights

Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand. Photo: Maksym Kozlenko. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A campaign should be launched to educate drivers about the rights of pedestrians and not encroaching on zebra crossings or crossing red traffic lights, said Air Vice Marshal Ittaporn Kanacharoen, secretary-general of the Medical Council of Thailand, in his Facebook post today.

He said that all the traffic lights at zebra crossings, which are now being installed across Bangkok, will be useless if drivers do not stop their vehicles.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

