A crowd control policeman has surrendered to police and admitted to driving a big bike that hit and killed a female doctor in Bangkok on Friday, according to media reports.

The woman was identified as Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, a doctor at Chulalongkorn Eye Centre at the Department of Ophthalmology in Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine.

Full article: Bangkok Post

