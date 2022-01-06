6.6 tonnes of undeclared frozen pork impounded in Nakhon Pathom
Officials from Thailand’s Livestock Development Department have impounded about 6.6 tonnes of undeclared frozen pork, which was found in two cold storage facilities in Nakhon Pathom province yesterday (Saturday), as part of escalated efforts to crack down on hoarding of pork for profiteering.
The department’s director-general Sorravis Thaneto, said that livestock officials raided the two storage facilities to check their frozen pork stocks.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!