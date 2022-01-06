January 23, 2022

6.6 tonnes of undeclared frozen pork impounded in Nakhon Pathom

33 mins ago TN
Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night

Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night. Photo: Max Pixel. CC0.




Officials from Thailand’s Livestock Development Department have impounded about 6.6 tonnes of undeclared frozen pork, which was found in two cold storage facilities in Nakhon Pathom province yesterday (Saturday), as part of escalated efforts to crack down on hoarding of pork for profiteering.

The department’s director-general Sorravis Thaneto, said that livestock officials raided the two storage facilities to check their frozen pork stocks.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai elephant

Over 100 elephant traps found near Phu Luang wildlife sanctuary in Loei

14 mins ago TN
The result of a hailstorm

Volatile Weather Brings Heavy Rain and Hail to Upper Thailand

14 hours ago TN
Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi

Briton killed, compatriot badly hurt in Kanchanaburi knife attack

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Guesthouse hotel in Karon, Phuket.

Thai Government Seeks to Merge Tourism Databases

5 mins ago TN
Thai elephant

Over 100 elephant traps found near Phu Luang wildlife sanctuary in Loei

14 mins ago TN
Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Omicron Variant Now Causing COVID Infections in All Provinces of Thailand

22 mins ago TN
Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Policeman charged with reckless driving, causing female doctor’s death in Bangkok

27 mins ago TN
Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night

6.6 tonnes of undeclared frozen pork impounded in Nakhon Pathom

33 mins ago TN