Prayut asks Revenue Dept to clarify its cryptocurrency tax policy
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has ordered the Revenue Department to provide a clear explanation on the new tax scheme for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, following complaints from investors and public members.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the government has no intentions of blocking new developments in any industries, including the financial tech sector, however, the government needs to exercise caution before supporting any new technology with a small user base, but involving investments from the general public.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!